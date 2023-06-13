How to Watch the Twins vs. Brewers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 13
Corbin Burnes takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at Target Field against Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.
Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank seventh in MLB play with 85 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota is 16th in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Twins' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
- Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (288 total runs).
- The Twins are 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in the majors.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
- Minnesota has a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.172).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Pablo Lopez (3-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.
- In his last time out on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Lopez has seven quality starts under his belt this season.
- Lopez will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).
- In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/7/2023
|Rays
|L 2-1
|Away
|Pablo Lopez
|Shawn Armstrong
|6/8/2023
|Rays
|L 4-2
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Yonny Chirinos
|6/9/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 3-2
|Away
|Sonny Gray
|Yusei Kikuchi
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Trevor Richards
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-6
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|6/13/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Corbin Burnes
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
|6/15/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Boyd
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Joey Wentz
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|-
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Reese Olson
