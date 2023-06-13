Corbin Burnes takes the mound for the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday at Target Field against Donovan Solano and the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh in MLB play with 85 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.

Minnesota is 16th in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .229 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

Minnesota has the No. 17 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (288 total runs).

The Twins are 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

Twins hitters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in the majors.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Minnesota has a 3.50 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.172).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Pablo Lopez (3-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 92 strikeouts in 78 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the righty tossed seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Lopez has seven quality starts under his belt this season.

Lopez will try to prolong a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six innings per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/7/2023 Rays L 2-1 Away Pablo Lopez Shawn Armstrong 6/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Bailey Ober Yonny Chirinos 6/9/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Away Joe Ryan Trevor Richards 6/11/2023 Blue Jays L 7-6 Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers - Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers - Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers - Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers - Home Joe Ryan Joey Wentz 6/17/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland - 6/18/2023 Tigers - Home Pablo Lopez Reese Olson

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.