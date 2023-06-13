On Tuesday, June 13 at 7:40 PM ET, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (33-33) host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (34-32) in the series opener at Target Field.

The Twins are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Brewers have +105 odds to win. The total is 7.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Tuesday, June 13, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (3-3, 4.25 ERA) vs Corbin Burnes - MIL (5-4, 3.36 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Twins and Brewers matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Twins (-125), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Twins are victorious, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Carlos Correa get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 37 times and won 24, or 64.9%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 21-12 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (63.6% winning percentage).

Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins went 2-2 across the four games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have been chosen as underdogs in 29 games this year and have walked away with the win 14 times (48.3%) in those games.

This year, the Brewers have won 11 of 22 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+290) Trevor Larnach 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+250) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.