The Minnesota Twins versus Milwaukee Brewers game on Wednesday at 1:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Michael A. Taylor and Christian Yelich.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Brewers have +145 odds to upset. An 8.5-run total is set for the contest.

Twins vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, June 14, 2023

Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -175 +145 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not covered in any of their last two games with a spread. Minnesota's past three contests have gone over the total, and the average total in that run was 7.7.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have been favored on the moneyline 38 total times this season. They've gone 25-13 in those games.

Minnesota has gone 5-4 (winning 55.6% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Minnesota has played in 67 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 28 times (28-34-5).

The Twins have collected a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering just 36.4% of the time).

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 19-14 15-19 17-15 17-17 28-26 6-6

