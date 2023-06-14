The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa will square off against Joey Wiemer and the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 1:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Explore More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank seventh-best in baseball with 88 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 15th in MLB, slugging .403.

The Twins are 24th in MLB with a .231 batting average.

Minnesota has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (295 total runs).

The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

Minnesota's pitching staff is No. 1 in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.52 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.173).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober (3-3 with a 2.61 ERA and 47 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 10th of the season.

The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up three hits.

Ober has four quality starts under his belt this year.

Ober will try to pitch five or more innings for his 10th straight appearance. He's averaging 5.7 frames per outing.

He has had two appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/8/2023 Rays L 4-2 Away Bailey Ober Yonny Chirinos 6/9/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Away Joe Ryan Trevor Richards 6/11/2023 Blue Jays L 7-6 Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers - Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers - Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers - Home Joe Ryan Joey Wentz 6/17/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland - 6/18/2023 Tigers - Home Pablo Lopez Reese Olson 6/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Bailey Ober Kutter Crawford

