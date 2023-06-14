Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Brewers on June 14, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Carlos Correa, Christian Yelich and others are listed when the Minnesota Twins host the Milwaukee Brewers at Target Field on Wednesday (at 1:10 PM ET).
Twins vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -159)
Ober Stats
- The Twins will hand the ball to Bailey Ober (3-3) for his 10th start of the season.
- In nine starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.
- Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the 10th start in a row.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in nine chances this season.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|5.1
|3
|4
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 2
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|5.0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|3
|at Dodgers
|May. 16
|6.0
|6
|1
|1
|6
|1
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Correa Stats
- Correa has recorded 47 hits with 14 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 32 runs.
- He's slashing .217/.302/.415 so far this year.
- Correa hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|4
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
Michael A. Taylor Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
Taylor Stats
- Michael A. Taylor has 40 hits with seven doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks. He has driven in 23 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a .231/.276/.445 slash line so far this year.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in seven games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI.
Taylor Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 10
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Jun. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 11 doubles, nine home runs, 32 walks and 30 RBI (63 total hits). He has stolen 16 bases.
- He's slashed .265/.359/.424 on the year.
- Yelich hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 13
|3-for-5
|2
|1
|4
|7
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 10
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 9
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Brian Anderson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
Anderson Stats
- Brian Anderson has 51 hits with nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 29 walks and 32 RBI.
- He's slashing .230/.327/.387 on the season.
Anderson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Jun. 13
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 11
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Athletics
|Jun. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jun. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
