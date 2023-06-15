The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd

Matthew Boyd TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .283 with seven doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.

Kirilloff has recorded a hit in 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).

He has hit a long ball in two of 34 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In nine games this season (26.5%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in 10 of 34 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 17 .250 AVG .315 .381 OBP .439 .423 SLG .444 5 XBH 5 2 HR 1 5 RBI 6 15/11 K/BB 15/8 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings