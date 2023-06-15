Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Alex Kirilloff (.297 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 114 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Matthew Boyd and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Thursday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Brewers.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .283 with seven doubles, three home runs and 19 walks.
- Kirilloff has recorded a hit in 21 of 34 games this year (61.8%), including eight multi-hit games (23.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in two of 34 games played this year, and in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In nine games this season (26.5%), Kirilloff has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in 10 of 34 games (29.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.250
|AVG
|.315
|.381
|OBP
|.439
|.423
|SLG
|.444
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|6
|15/11
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 83 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- The Tigers are sending Boyd (3-5) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts through 58 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .247 batting average against him.
