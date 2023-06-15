Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 15
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Byron Buxton returns to action for the Minnesota Twins versus Matthew Boyd and the Detroit TigersJune 15 at 7:10 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since June 1, when he went 0-for-1 against the Guardians.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton has 40 hits and an OBP of .325, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season.
- In 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%) Buxton has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (20.0%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Buxton has had an RBI in 14 games this season (28.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 25 times this year (50.0%), including six games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|23
|.225
|AVG
|.213
|.288
|OBP
|.366
|.500
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|5
|31/7
|K/BB
|30/19
|2
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.3 per game).
- Boyd (3-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
