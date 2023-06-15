Byron Buxton returns to action for the Minnesota Twins versus Matthew Boyd and the Detroit TigersJune 15 at 7:10 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since June 1, when he went 0-for-1 against the Guardians.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Tigers Starter: Matthew Boyd
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Byron Buxton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton has 40 hits and an OBP of .325, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season.
  • In 29 of 50 games this year (58.0%) Buxton has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (22.0%).
  • He has gone deep in 10 games this season (20.0%), homering in 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Buxton has had an RBI in 14 games this season (28.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (12.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 25 times this year (50.0%), including six games with multiple runs (12.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 23
.225 AVG .213
.288 OBP .366
.500 SLG .375
12 XBH 8
8 HR 2
18 RBI 5
31/7 K/BB 30/19
2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a 4.63 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (83 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Boyd (3-5 with a 5.86 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 58 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
  • The left-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.86, with 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .247 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.