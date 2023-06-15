Thursday's game between the Minnesota Twins (35-33) and the Detroit Tigers (27-39) at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins coming out on top. Game time is at 7:10 PM on June 15.

The Twins will give the nod to Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.12 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Tigers will counter with Matthew Boyd (3-5, 5.86 ERA).

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 2-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

The Twins did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Twins have won 26, or 66.7%, of the 39 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota is 4-3 this season when entering a game favored by -210 or more on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 299 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.50).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule