Sonny Gray and Matthew Boyd will start for their respective teams when the Minnesota Twins and the Detroit Tigers square off on Thursday at Target Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank eighth-best in baseball with 88 total home runs.

Minnesota is 15th in MLB, slugging .402.

The Twins' .231 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Minnesota has the No. 18 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (299 total runs).

The Twins rank 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.

The Twins' 10.2 strikeouts per game are the most in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff is first in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).

The Twins average baseball's lowest WHIP (1.167).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Gray makes the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 72 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

Gray has five quality starts this year.

Gray is seeking his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/9/2023 Blue Jays W 3-2 Away Sonny Gray Yusei Kikuchi 6/10/2023 Blue Jays W 9-4 Away Joe Ryan Trevor Richards 6/11/2023 Blue Jays L 7-6 Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers - Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers - Home Joe Ryan Joey Wentz 6/17/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland Reese Olson 6/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Pablo Lopez Kutter Crawford 6/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Bailey Ober Garrett Whitlock

