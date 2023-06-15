In the series opener on Thursday, June 15, Carlos Correa and the Minnesota Twins (35-33) face off against Spencer Torkelson and the Detroit Tigers (27-39). The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Target Field.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -210 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +170 moneyline odds. The over/under is 7.5 runs for this contest (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Thursday, June 15, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (4-1, 2.12 ERA) vs Matthew Boyd - DET (3-5, 5.86 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to put money on the Twins and Tigers game but would like some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick breakdown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-210) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $14.76 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Joey Gallo hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 26 out of the 39 games, or 66.7%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 67.7% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over three times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Tigers have won in 21, or 36.2%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious six times in 16 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Tigers have a record of 1-9.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Willi Castro 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+180) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155) Kyle Farmer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 8th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.