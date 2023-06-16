Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 16
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler (.280 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Joey Wentz and the Detroit Tigers at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Tigers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler has five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks while batting .192.
- Kepler has had a hit in 20 of 43 games this season (46.5%), including multiple hits seven times (16.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.3% of his games this year, and 4.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 13 games this season (30.2%), Kepler has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (9.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 32.6% of his games this year (14 of 43), with two or more runs four times (9.3%).
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|24
|.233
|AVG
|.163
|.294
|OBP
|.242
|.383
|SLG
|.360
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|10
|14/5
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (84 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has a 7.23 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .302 to his opponents.
