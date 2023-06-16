Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins (35-34) and Detroit Tigers (28-39) going head-to-head at Target Field has a projected final score of 4-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET on June 16.

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (7-3) for the Twins and Joey Wentz (1-6) for the Tigers.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, June 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 4, Tigers 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.

The Twins have been favorites in 40 games this season and won 26 (65%) of those contests.

Minnesota has entered four games this season favored by -250 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 17th in the majors with 303 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.56 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule