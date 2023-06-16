How to Watch the Twins vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 16
Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins will take the field against the Detroit Tigers and starting pitcher Joey Wentz on Friday at Target Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, June 16, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Tigers Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Tigers Player Props
|Twins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
|Twins vs Tigers Odds
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth-best in baseball with 89 total home runs.
- Minnesota is 15th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage.
- The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.230).
- Minnesota is the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.4 runs per game (303 total).
- The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .311.
- Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in MLB.
- The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- Minnesota has a 3.56 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Twins combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.176).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 14th of the season. He is 7-3 with a 2.90 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 77 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Saturday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Ryan is looking to extend a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Ryan is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 frames per appearance on the hill.
- He has had two appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/10/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 9-4
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Trevor Richards
|6/11/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 7-6
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Kevin Gausman
|6/13/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-5
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Corbin Burnes
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
|6/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Boyd
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Joey Wentz
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Joey Wentz
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Reese Olson
|6/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Kutter Crawford
|6/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Houck
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.