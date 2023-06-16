The Minnesota Twins (35-34) and the Detroit Tigers (28-39) will square off on Friday, June 16 at Target Field, with Joe Ryan pitching for the Twins and Joey Wentz taking the mound for the Tigers. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Tigers +200 moneyline odds. The over/under is 8 runs for this game.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Twins versus Tigers game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Twins (-250) in this matchup, means that you think the Twins will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $14.00 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Carlos Correa hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more.

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 40 times and won 26, or 65%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 2-2 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 71.4% chance to win.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in four of their last 10 games, and they went 2-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The Tigers have been chosen as underdogs in 59 games this year and have walked away with the win 22 times (37.3%) in those games.

This season, the Tigers have been victorious two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Tigers had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Detroit and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+135) Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+190) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+170) Willi Castro 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+225)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 1st

