Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Byron Buxton -- with an on-base percentage of .175 in his past 10 games, 139 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on June 17 at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.314) and total hits (40) this season.
- Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 55.8% of his games this year (29 of 52), with multiple hits 11 times (21.2%).
- He has homered in 19.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 52), and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Buxton has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|23
|.209
|AVG
|.213
|.269
|OBP
|.366
|.464
|SLG
|.375
|12
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|5
|35/7
|K/BB
|30/19
|2
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.57).
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 85 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Wentz makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Sunday when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, surrendering two earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- The 25-year-old has a 7.23 ERA and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .302 to his opponents.
