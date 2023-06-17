On Saturday, Michael A. Taylor (batting .313 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Joey Wentz. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz

Joey Wentz TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has seven doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks while batting .221.

In 53.3% of his games this season (32 of 60), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (11.7%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in nine games this season (15.0%), homering in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Taylor has an RBI in 15 of 60 games this year, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 20 times this year (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (5.0%).

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .224 AVG .217 .248 OBP .283 .439 SLG .410 9 XBH 8 6 HR 4 13 RBI 10 38/3 K/BB 30/6 5 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings