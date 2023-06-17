How to Watch the Padres vs. Rays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 17
Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres will take the field against the Tampa Bay Rays and starting pitcher Zach Eflin on Saturday at PETCO Park.
Padres vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Location: San Diego, California
- Venue: PETCO Park
Padres Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Padres are 10th-best in MLB action with 83 total home runs.
- San Diego ranks 18th in baseball with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Padres have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.229).
- San Diego is the 23rd-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.2 runs per game (293 total).
- The Padres' .319 on-base percentage is 17th in MLB.
- The Padres' 8.7 strikeouts per game rank 14th in baseball.
- The pitching staff for San Diego has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the majors.
- San Diego's 3.84 team ERA ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.233).
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays rank second in Major League Baseball with 117 home runs.
- No MLB team has a better slugging percentage than Tampa Bay (.471) this season.
- The Rays have a team batting average of .264 this season, which ranks third among MLB teams.
- Tampa Bay has scored 411 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rays are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking second with an OBP of .338.
- The Rays rank 17th in strikeouts per game (8.4) among MLB offenses.
- Tampa Bay averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.
- Tampa Bay has the second-best ERA (3.51) in the majors this season.
- The Rays have a combined 1.201 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Padres Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Padres are sending Snell (2-6) out to make his 14th start of the season. He is 2-6 with a 3.91 ERA and 81 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the left-hander threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Snell is looking for his fourth straight quality start.
- Snell is aiming for his fifth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has made two appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rays will send Eflin (8-2) to the mound for his 13th start this season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 2/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 12 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in six of them.
- In 12 starts, Eflin has pitched through or past the fifth inning 11 times. He has a season average of 5.9 frames per outing.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 12 chances this season.
Padres Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Padres Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/11/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-4
|Away
|Blake Snell
|Dinelson Lamet
|6/13/2023
|Guardians
|W 6-3
|Home
|Joe Musgrove
|Tanner Bibee
|6/14/2023
|Guardians
|W 5-0
|Home
|Michael Wacha
|Aaron Civale
|6/15/2023
|Guardians
|L 8-6
|Home
|Ryan Weathers
|Logan Allen
|6/16/2023
|Rays
|L 6-2
|Home
|Yu Darvish
|Shane McClanahan
|6/17/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Blake Snell
|Zach Eflin
|6/18/2023
|Rays
|-
|Home
|Joe Musgrove
|-
|6/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Michael Wacha
|Alex Cobb
|6/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Ryan Weathers
|Anthony DeSclafani
|6/21/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Yu Darvish
|-
|6/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Away
|Blake Snell
|-
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/12/2023
|Athletics
|L 4-3
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|James Kaprielian
|6/13/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jalen Beeks
|Shintaro Fujinami
|6/14/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-3
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|Luis Medina
|6/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 4-3
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Paul Blackburn
|6/16/2023
|Padres
|W 6-2
|Away
|Shane McClanahan
|Yu Darvish
|6/17/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Zach Eflin
|Blake Snell
|6/18/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|-
|Joe Musgrove
|6/20/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Kyle Bradish
|6/21/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Tyler Wells
|6/22/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Shane McClanahan
|-
|6/23/2023
|Royals
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Zack Greinke
