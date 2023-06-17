Top Player Prop Bets for Padres vs. Rays on June 17, 2023
The San Diego Padres host the Tampa Bay Rays at PETCO Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Juan Soto, Wander Franco and others in this contest.
Padres vs. Rays Game Info
- When: Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Blake Snell Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)
Snell Stats
- Blake Snell (2-6) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 14th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.
- Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign, the 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.91), 44th in WHIP (1.333), and seventh in K/9 (10.6).
Snell Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Rockies
|Jun. 11
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|12
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 5
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
|at Marlins
|May. 31
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3
|at Nationals
|May. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|4
|vs. Red Sox
|May. 19
|4.0
|5
|6
|6
|5
|2
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 61 hits with 17 doubles, 11 home runs, 62 walks and 33 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashed .257/.412/.468 on the year.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 16
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 15
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Jun. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Franco Stats
- Franco has collected 81 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with 23 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .299/.358/.476 on the season.
- Franco hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double and a walk.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 16
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|at Athletics
|Jun. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 12
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has eight doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 41 walks and 48 RBI (69 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .285/.403/.488 so far this year.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Padres
|Jun. 16
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|5
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 14
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 13
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Athletics
|Jun. 12
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
