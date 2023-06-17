Royce Lewis Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
After batting .306 with a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Royce Lewis and the Minnesota Twins take on the Detroit Tigers (who will hand the ball to Joey Wentz) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis is batting .283 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
- Lewis has gotten a hit in nine of 14 games this year (64.3%), with multiple hits on three occasions (21.4%).
- He has homered in two of 14 games played this year, and in 3.7% of his plate appearances.
- In four games this season (28.6%), Lewis has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (21.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in five games this year (35.7%), but has had no multi-run games.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|6
|.143
|AVG
|.440
|.172
|OBP
|.440
|.250
|SLG
|.600
|1
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|7
|10/1
|K/BB
|7/0
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers' 4.57 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz (1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .302 batting average against him.
