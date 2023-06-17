Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 17
Published: Jun. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBI in his past 10 games, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers (who will start Joey Wentz) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Tigers.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks while batting .235.
- In 16 of 36 games this year (44.4%) Jeffers has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (16.7%).
- He has homered in three games this season (8.3%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Jeffers has picked up an RBI in six games this year (16.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (8.3%).
- In 12 games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|17
|.244
|AVG
|.226
|.404
|OBP
|.328
|.400
|SLG
|.396
|4
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|2
|1
|RBI
|8
|19/9
|K/BB
|19/5
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.3 per game).
- Wentz gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 7.23 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing two earned runs while giving up one hit.
- In 13 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 7.23, with 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .302 against him.
