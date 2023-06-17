The Detroit Tigers will look to Spencer Torkelson for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins on Saturday, in the third game of a four-game series at Target Field.

Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.3 home runs per game to rank eighth in baseball with 90 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 15th in baseball with a .401 slugging percentage.

The Twins' .230 batting average ranks 25th in MLB.

Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored with 304 (4.3 per game).

The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Twins strike out 10.2 times per game, the worst mark in the majors.

Minnesota's pitching staff leads the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Minnesota has a 3.61 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Twins have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.175).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose De Leon takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.

The 30-year-old right-hander has appeared out of the bullpen 10 times this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 6/11/2023 Blue Jays L 7-6 Away Louie Varland Kevin Gausman 6/13/2023 Brewers W 7-5 Home Pablo Lopez Corbin Burnes 6/14/2023 Brewers W 4-2 Home Bailey Ober Colin Rea 6/15/2023 Tigers L 8-4 Home Sonny Gray Matthew Boyd 6/16/2023 Tigers L 7-1 Home Joe Ryan Will Vest 6/17/2023 Tigers - Home José De León Joey Wentz 6/18/2023 Tigers - Home Louie Varland Reese Olson 6/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Pablo Lopez Kutter Crawford 6/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Bailey Ober Garrett Whitlock 6/21/2023 Red Sox - Home Sonny Gray Tanner Houck 6/22/2023 Red Sox - Home Joe Ryan Brayan Bello

