On Saturday, June 17 at 2:10 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins (35-35) host the Detroit Tigers (29-39) at Target Field. Jose De Leon will get the ball for the Twins, while Joey Wentz will take the hill for the Tigers.

The Twins are listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Tigers (+150). The total is 9 runs for the matchup.

Twins vs. Tigers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, June 17, 2023

Saturday, June 17, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: De Leon - MIN (0-1, 3.86 ERA) vs Wentz - DET (1-6, 7.23 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Twins and Tigers game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Twins (-185), for example -- will win. It's that easy! If the Twins bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Byron Buxton hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 41 times and won 26, or 63.4%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 4-5 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (44.4% winning percentage).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for four of their last 10 games, and finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total five times.

The Tigers have been victorious in 23, or 38.3%, of the 60 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, the Tigers have won 10 of 24 games when listed as at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Tigers have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

Detroit and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Tigers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Dónovan Solano 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Willi Castro 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+145) Carlos Correa 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+120)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 9th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.