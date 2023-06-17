The Minnesota Vikings at the moment have +5000 odds of winning the Super Bowl.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 record against the spread last season.

A total of 11 Vikings games last season went over the point total.

Minnesota had the seventh-ranked offense last season (361.5 yards per game), and it was worse on defense, ranking second-worst with 388.7 yards allowed per game.

The Vikings posted eight wins at home last season and five away.

When favored, Minnesota was undefeated (11-0) last season, but finished only 1-4 as the underdog.

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), completing 65.9% of his passes, with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and picked up 97 yards.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In 17 games a season ago, T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns.

In the passing game, K.J. Osborn scored five TDs, catching 60 balls for 650 yards (38.2 per game).

As a tone-setter on defense, Jordan Hicks posted 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and one interception in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +12500 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +5000 7 October 23 49ers - +900 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +8000 10 November 12 Saints - +3500 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +4500 12 November 27 Bears - +5000 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +8000 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +900 16 December 24 Lions - +1800 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +1800

