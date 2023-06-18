Alex Kirilloff Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Alex Kirilloff (batting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Twins vs Tigers
|Twins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff has seven doubles, four home runs and 19 walks while batting .274.
- In 62.2% of his 37 games this season, Kirilloff has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 37), and 2.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kirilloff has driven in a run in 11 games this year (29.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 games this season (29.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|17
|.238
|AVG
|.315
|.351
|OBP
|.439
|.429
|SLG
|.444
|6
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|7
|RBI
|6
|18/11
|K/BB
|15/8
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-2) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he tossed 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.