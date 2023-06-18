On Sunday, Byron Buxton (.150 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 158 points below season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins play the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Tigers.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

  • Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton has 40 hits and an OBP of .308, both of which lead Minnesota hitters this season.
  • Buxton has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 53 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • In 18.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Buxton has had at least one RBI in 26.4% of his games this year (14 of 53), with two or more RBI six times (11.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 25 games this year (47.2%), including multiple runs in six games.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 23
.202 AVG .213
.260 OBP .366
.447 SLG .375
12 XBH 8
8 HR 2
18 RBI 5
38/7 K/BB 30/19
2 SB 4

Tigers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Tigers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.54).
  • Tigers pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs given up (85 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Olson (0-2) pitches for the Tigers to make his third start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Atlanta Braves, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up five hits.
