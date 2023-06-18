The Las Vegas Aces (9-1), on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET, hope to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Minnesota Lynx (3-7).

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lynx vs. Aces matchup.

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Lynx vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023

Sunday, June 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Lynx vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Aces Betting Trends

The Aces are 4-5-0 ATS this season.

The Lynx are 4-5-0 ATS this year.

Las Vegas has been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

The Aces and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of times this season.

The Lynx and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of times this year.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.