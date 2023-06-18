Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 18
Published: Jun. 18, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Sunday, Michael A. Taylor (.594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Detroit Tigers, whose starting pitcher will be Reese Olson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with a double against the Tigers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Tigers Player Props
|How to Watch Twins vs Tigers
|Twins vs Tigers Pitching Matchup
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .223 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.
- In 54.1% of his games this season (33 of 61), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (11.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- In nine games this season, he has hit a home run (14.8%, and 5.1% of his trips to the dish).
- Taylor has picked up an RBI in 15 games this season (24.6%), with two or more RBI in five of those contests (8.2%).
- In 20 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|28
|.228
|AVG
|.217
|.250
|OBP
|.283
|.446
|SLG
|.410
|10
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|13
|RBI
|10
|39/3
|K/BB
|30/6
|5
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.54 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (85 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-2) gets the start for the Tigers, his third of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 3 1/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, allowing six earned runs while surrendering five hits.
