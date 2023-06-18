How to Watch the Twins vs. Tigers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 18
Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins square off against Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, in the final of a four-game series at Target Field.
Twins vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins rank eighth in baseball with 90 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Minnesota ranks 15th in MLB with a .398 slugging percentage.
- The Twins have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.229).
- Minnesota ranks 19th in runs scored with 306 (4.3 per game).
- The Twins' .309 on-base percentage ranks 23rd in MLB.
- Twins batters strike out 10.3 times per game, the most in MLB.
- Minnesota's pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Minnesota's 3.56 team ERA ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Twins have the lowest WHIP in baseball (1.165).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Twins will send Louie Varland (3-2) to the mound for his 10th start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 4.70 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 51 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander went 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Varland is trying to secure his sixth quality start of the season in this outing.
- Varland enters this game with seven outings of five or more innings pitched this campaign.
- In one of his nine total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/13/2023
|Brewers
|W 7-5
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Corbin Burnes
|6/14/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Colin Rea
|6/15/2023
|Tigers
|L 8-4
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Matthew Boyd
|6/16/2023
|Tigers
|L 7-1
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Will Vest
|6/17/2023
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|Home
|José De León
|Joey Wentz
|6/18/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Louie Varland
|Reese Olson
|6/19/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Kutter Crawford
|6/20/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Garrett Whitlock
|6/21/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Tanner Houck
|6/22/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Brayan Bello
|6/23/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Away
|Louie Varland
|Joey Wentz
