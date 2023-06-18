Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of July 2 the Minnesota Vikings' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +5000, rank them 16th in the league.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +300
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.
- Last season, 11 Vikings games hit the over.
- With 388.7 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL, Minnesota was forced to rely on its seventh-ranked offense (361.5 yards per contest) to keep it in games last season.
- The Vikings posted an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 on the road last season.
- Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but just one as the underdog (1-4).
- The Vikings were 4-2 in the NFC North and 8-4 in the NFC overall.
Vikings Impact Players
- In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.
- In addition, Cousins rushed for 97 yards and two TDs.
- Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.
- T.J. Hockenson had 86 catches for 914 yards (53.8 per game) and six touchdowns in 17 games a season ago.
- K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.
- In 17 games last year, Jordan Hicks totaled 3.0 sacks to go with 2.0 TFL, 130 tackles, and one interception.
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|-
|+700
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|-
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+650
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+6600
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+1000
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+6600
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+5000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+6600
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2000
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2000
