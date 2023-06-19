Kyle Farmer Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Monday, Kyle Farmer (.267 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI) and the Minnesota Twins face the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be James Paxton. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Tigers.
Kyle Farmer Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kyle Farmer At The Plate
- Farmer is hitting .263 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Farmer has picked up a hit in 56.1% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 9.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 41), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Farmer has had at least one RBI in 24.4% of his games this season (10 of 41), with two or more RBI three times (7.3%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (43.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Kyle Farmer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|16
|.259
|AVG
|.271
|.323
|OBP
|.308
|.412
|SLG
|.333
|7
|XBH
|1
|3
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|7
|25/5
|K/BB
|12/3
|0
|SB
|1
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.42 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Paxton makes the start for the Red Sox, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.09 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Monday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty threw six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.09, with 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .221 against him.
