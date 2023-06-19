Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .304 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, June 19 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Red Sox Starter: James Paxton

James Paxton TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is batting .189 with five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.

Kepler has gotten a hit in 20 of 44 games this season (45.5%), including seven multi-hit games (15.9%).

In seven games this season, he has homered (15.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

Kepler has an RBI in 13 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 31.8% of his games this year (14 of 44), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 24 .226 AVG .163 .286 OBP .242 .371 SLG .360 5 XBH 7 2 HR 5 8 RBI 10 16/5 K/BB 22/7 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings