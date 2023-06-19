Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 19
Published: Jun. 19, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Max Kepler, with a slugging percentage of .304 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with James Paxton on the mound, June 19 at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Tigers.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: James Paxton
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Kepler? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .189 with five doubles, seven home runs and 12 walks.
- Kepler has gotten a hit in 20 of 44 games this season (45.5%), including seven multi-hit games (15.9%).
- In seven games this season, he has homered (15.9%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- Kepler has an RBI in 13 of 44 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 31.8% of his games this year (14 of 44), he has scored, and in four of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|24
|.226
|AVG
|.163
|.286
|OBP
|.242
|.371
|SLG
|.360
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|5
|8
|RBI
|10
|16/5
|K/BB
|22/7
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff ranks 15th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox have a 4.42 team ERA that ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (86 total, 1.2 per game).
- Paxton (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Red Sox in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, the lefty went six innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- The 34-year-old has a 3.09 ERA and 12.4 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .221 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.