The Minnesota Twins and Royce Lewis, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, take on James Paxton and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Tigers.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Monday, June 19, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

James Paxton TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Royce Lewis At The Plate

Lewis is hitting .281 with a double, two home runs and two walks.

In 62.5% of his games this year (10 of 16), Lewis has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (18.8%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 16 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Lewis has had an RBI in five games this year (31.3%), including three multi-RBI outings (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in six of 16 games so far this year.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 6 .156 AVG .440 .206 OBP .440 .250 SLG .600 1 XBH 2 1 HR 1 3 RBI 7 13/2 K/BB 7/0 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings