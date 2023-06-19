Monday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (36-36) and the Boston Red Sox (37-35) at Target Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on June 19.

The Twins will give the nod to Pablo Lopez (3-3, 4.27 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to James Paxton (2-1, 3.09 ERA).

Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Monday, June 19, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 43 games this season and won 27 (62.8%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 15-13 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -145 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Minnesota has scored 310 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Twins' 3.59 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule