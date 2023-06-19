The Minnesota Vikings right now have the 16th-ranked odds in the NFL to win the Super Bowl at +5000.

Vikings Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC North: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +5000

Minnesota Betting Insights

Minnesota compiled a 7-8-1 ATS record last year.

A total of 11 Vikings games last season went over the point total.

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranked second-worst in the NFL (388.7 yards allowed per game) last season, Minnesota had more success on offense, ranking seventh in the NFL by putting up 361.5 yards per game.

The Vikings posted an 8-1 record at home and were 5-3 away last year.

Minnesota won every game when favored (11-0) but only one as the underdog (1-4).

The Vikings were 8-4 in the NFC, including 4-2 in the NFC North.

Vikings Impact Players

In 17 games last year, Kirk Cousins passed for 4,547 yards (267.5 per game), with 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.9%.

On the ground, Cousins scored two touchdowns and accumulated 97 yards.

Justin Jefferson had 128 receptions for 1,809 yards (106.4 per game) and eight touchdowns in 17 games.

In the passing game a season ago, T.J. Hockenson scored six TDs, hauling in 86 balls for 914 yards (53.8 per game).

K.J. Osborn had 60 receptions for 650 yards (38.2 per game) and five touchdowns in 17 games.

On defense last year, Jordan Hicks helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 130 tackles, 2.0 TFL, three sacks, and 10 passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Buccaneers - +10000 2 September 14 @ Eagles - +700 3 September 24 Chargers - +2500 4 October 1 @ Panthers - +8000 5 October 8 Chiefs - +650 6 October 15 @ Bears - +6600 7 October 23 49ers - +1000 8 October 29 @ Packers - +6600 9 November 5 @ Falcons - +6600 10 November 12 Saints - +4000 11 November 19 @ Broncos - +5000 12 November 27 Bears - +6600 14 December 10 @ Raiders - +6600 15 December 17 @ Bengals - +900 16 December 24 Lions - +2000 17 December 31 Packers - +6600 18 January 7 @ Lions - +2000

