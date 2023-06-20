The Los Angeles Dodgers (39-33) carry a three-game losing run into a road contest versus the Los Angeles Angels (41-33), at 10:07 PM ET on Tuesday.

The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (8-4) for the Dodgers and Reid Detmers (1-5) for the Angels.

Dodgers vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 10:07 PM ET

10:07 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Kershaw - LAD (8-4, 2.95 ERA) vs Detmers - LAA (1-5, 4.48 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Clayton Kershaw

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Kershaw (8-4) for his 15th start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in six innings against the Chicago White Sox.

The 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.95, a 4.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.105 in 14 games this season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Kershaw will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

He has made 14 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Reid Detmers

Detmers (1-5) takes the mound first for the Angels in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 4.48 ERA in 62 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Thursday, the left-hander threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

In 12 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 4.48, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.

Detmers has two quality starts under his belt this season.

Detmers is trying for his seventh straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.2 frames per start.

So far during the 2023 campaign he has allowed at least one earned run in all of his appearances.

