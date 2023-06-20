Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 20
Published: Jun. 20, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Joey Gallo -- with a slugging percentage of .200 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Kutter Crawford on the mound, on June 20 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Kutter Crawford
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Gallo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo is batting .186 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.
- In 23 of 52 games this season (44.2%) Gallo has picked up a hit, and in five of those games he had more than one (9.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this year (23.1%), Gallo has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (11.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 52 games (34.6%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|23
|.212
|AVG
|.155
|.337
|OBP
|.286
|.482
|SLG
|.423
|12
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|12
|36/15
|K/BB
|32/12
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to surrender 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Crawford gets the start for the Red Sox, his sixth of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.98 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.98, with 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .228 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.