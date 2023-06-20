The Minnesota Lynx (3-7) will look to Napheesa Collier (fifth in WNBA, 20.7 points per game) to help defeat Nneka Ogwumike (eighth in league, 19.7) and the Los Angeles Sparks (5-5) on Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena, at 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and BSNX.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Lynx vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

TV: CBS Sports Network, SportsNet LA, and BSNX

Lynx vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Lynx 84 Sparks 82

Spread & Total Prediction for Lynx vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Minnesota (-1.9) Computer Predicted Total: 166.2

Lynx vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Minnesota has four wins in games against the spread this season.

There have been four Minnesota games (out of ) that went over the total this season.

Lynx Performance Insights

In 2023, the Lynx are ninth in the league on offense (78.7 points scored per game) and seventh defensively (83.4 points allowed).

On the glass, Minnesota is eighth in the WNBA in rebounds (34.8 per game). It is best in rebounds conceded (32.1 per game).

In terms of turnovers, the Lynx are third-worst in the league in committing them (14.2 per game). And they are second-worst in forcing them (11.7 per game).

The Lynx are the third-worst team in the league in 3-pointers made (6.6 per game) and ninth in 3-point percentage (32.2%).

Defensively, the Lynx are worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 9.1. They are seventh in 3-point percentage conceded at 34.5%.

Minnesota takes 68.2% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 31.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Minnesota's baskets are 2-pointers, and 24.1% are 3-pointers.

