On Tuesday, Ryan Jeffers (.148 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Kutter Crawford. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is batting .225 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 14 walks.

Jeffers has picked up a hit in 42.1% of his 38 games this year, with multiple hits in 15.8% of them.

Looking at the 38 games he has played this year, he's homered in three of them (7.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.

Jeffers has an RBI in seven of 38 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored in 13 of 38 games (34.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 17 .224 AVG .226 .377 OBP .328 .367 SLG .396 4 XBH 5 1 HR 2 2 RBI 8 20/9 K/BB 19/5 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings