The Minnesota Twins (36-37) and the Boston Red Sox (38-35) will square off on Tuesday, June 20 at Target Field, with Bailey Ober starting for the Twins and Kutter Crawford taking the hill for the Red Sox. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:40 PM ET.

The Red Sox are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Twins (-135). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Tuesday, June 20, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (4-3, 2.65 ERA) vs Crawford - BOS (1-3, 3.98 ERA)

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 44 times and won 27, or 61.4%, of those games.

The Twins have gone 20-15 (winning 57.1% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -135 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

The Twins went 3-4 across the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Red Sox have come away with 19 wins in the 40 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Red Sox have been victorious 13 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa - 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+145) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+180) Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Dónovan Solano 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+170)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 10th 1st

