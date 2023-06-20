Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Red Sox on June 20, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Carlos Correa, Alex Verdugo and others in the Minnesota Twins-Boston Red Sox matchup at Target Field on Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info
- When: Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Bailey Ober Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Ober Stats
- The Twins' Bailey Ober (4-3) will make his 11th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start five times in 10 starts this season.
- Ober has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.
- In 10 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
Ober Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 14
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|7
|1
|at Rays
|Jun. 8
|5.1
|3
|4
|3
|7
|2
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 2
|6.0
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|May. 28
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 22
|5.0
|3
|4
|4
|2
|3
Carlos Correa Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Correa Stats
- Correa has 52 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 34 runs.
- He has a .218/.301/.410 slash line so far this year.
- Correa has recorded a base hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double and a walk.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
Byron Buxton Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Buxton Stats
- Byron Buxton has 40 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 27 walks. He has driven in 23 runs with six stolen bases.
- He has a .202/.306/.409 slash line so far this season.
Buxton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 18
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Tigers
|Jun. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox
Alex Verdugo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
Verdugo Stats
- Verdugo has 83 hits with 24 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 28 walks and 31 RBI. He's also stolen three bases.
- He's slashed .303/.377/.467 on the year.
- Verdugo will look for his 11th straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with five doubles, a triple, three walks and seven RBI.
Verdugo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Jun. 19
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|4
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 16
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 14
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|0
Rafael Devers Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Devers Stats
- Rafael Devers has 65 hits with 16 doubles, 17 home runs, 23 walks and 57 RBI.
- He has a .242/.305/.491 slash line so far this season.
Devers Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Twins
|Jun. 19
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 18
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Yankees
|Jun. 16
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 13
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|4
|8
