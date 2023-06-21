Carlos Correa Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Red Sox - June 21
Published: Jun. 21, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Carlos Correa -- with a slugging percentage of .538 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Boston Red Sox, with Garrett Whitlock on the mound, on June 21 at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.
Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Carlos Correa At The Plate
- Correa has an OPS of .711, fueled by an OBP of .301 and a team-best slugging percentage of .409 this season.
- Correa has gotten a hit in 41 of 63 games this season (65.1%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (17.5%).
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Correa has driven in a run in 19 games this season (30.2%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (15.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 18 games this season (28.6%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|33
|.226
|AVG
|.213
|.299
|OBP
|.303
|.400
|SLG
|.417
|12
|XBH
|14
|3
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|18
|31/12
|K/BB
|36/17
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The Red Sox pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Red Sox's 4.39 team ERA ranks 19th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 90 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Whitlock (4-2) takes the mound for the Red Sox in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.38 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.38, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .277 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.