On Wednesday, Joey Gallo (.176 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Boston Red Sox, whose starting pitcher will be Garrett Whitlock. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Red Sox.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo has seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks while batting .181.

In 43.4% of his 53 games this season, Gallo has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (18.9%, and 5.8% of his trips to the dish).

Gallo has had an RBI in 12 games this season (22.6%), including six multi-RBI outings (11.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 18 of 53 games (34.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 23 .202 AVG .155 .324 OBP .286 .461 SLG .423 12 XBH 7 5 HR 6 12 RBI 12 39/15 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings