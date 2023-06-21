The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .548 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Garrett Whitlock and the Boston Red Sox at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Tigers.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

Game Day: Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Wednesday, June 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Red Sox Starter: Garrett Whitlock

Garrett Whitlock TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .220 with eight doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.

Taylor has gotten at least one hit in 53.2% of his games this season (33 of 62), with at least two hits seven times (11.3%).

He has gone deep in 14.5% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this season (24.2%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (8.1%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 20 of 62 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 28 .223 AVG .217 .252 OBP .283 .437 SLG .410 10 XBH 8 6 HR 4 13 RBI 10 39/3 K/BB 30/6 5 SB 2

Red Sox Pitching Rankings