Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (36-38) and the Boston Red Sox (39-35) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on June 21.

The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 4.38 ERA).

Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

How to Watch on TV: BSN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have been favored 45 times and won 27, or 60%, of those games.

Minnesota is 27-18 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 317 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule