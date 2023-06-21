Twins vs. Red Sox Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - June 21
Wednesday's game between the Minnesota Twins (36-38) and the Boston Red Sox (39-35) at Target Field has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Twins securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET on June 21.
The Twins will give the ball to Sonny Gray (4-1, 2.25 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Red Sox will turn to Garrett Whitlock (4-2, 4.38 ERA).
Twins vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Red Sox Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Red Sox 4.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Red Sox
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Twins Injury Report
|Twins vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Twins vs Red Sox Player Props
|Twins vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
Twins Performance Insights
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-5.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- This season, the Twins have been favored 45 times and won 27, or 60%, of those games.
- Minnesota is 27-18 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Twins.
- Minnesota has scored 317 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.74 team ERA ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 16
|Tigers
|L 7-1
|Joe Ryan vs Will Vest
|June 17
|Tigers
|W 2-0
|José De León vs Joey Wentz
|June 18
|Tigers
|L 6-4
|Louie Varland vs Will Vest
|June 19
|Red Sox
|L 9-3
|Pablo Lopez vs James Paxton
|June 20
|Red Sox
|L 10-4
|Bailey Ober vs Kutter Crawford
|June 21
|Red Sox
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Garrett Whitlock
|June 22
|Red Sox
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Brayan Bello
|June 23
|@ Tigers
|-
|Louie Varland vs Joey Wentz
|June 24
|@ Tigers
|-
|Pablo Lopez vs Reese Olson
|June 25
|@ Tigers
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Michael Lorenzen
|June 26
|@ Braves
|-
|Sonny Gray vs AJ Smith-Shawver
