Royce Lewis -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Boston Red Sox, with Justin Garza on the hill, on June 22 at 1:10 PM ET.

Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox

  • Game Day: Thursday, June 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Red Sox Starter: Justin Garza
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Royce Lewis At The Plate

  • Lewis is batting .308 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
  • Lewis has had a hit in 12 of 18 games this season (66.7%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).
  • He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this year, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Lewis has picked up an RBI in six games this year (33.3%), with more than one RBI in three of them (16.7%).
  • He has scored in eight of 18 games so far this year.

Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 6
.225 AVG .440
.262 OBP .440
.400 SLG .600
3 XBH 2
2 HR 1
4 RBI 7
13/2 K/BB 7/0
0 SB 0

Red Sox Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 16th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Red Sox rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (91 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Garza will start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
  • The 29-year-old righty pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 12 appearances so far.
  • In his 12 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of just .204 against him. He has a 3.46 ERA and averages 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
