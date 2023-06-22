When the Minnesota Twins (37-38) and Boston Red Sox (39-36) match up at Target Field on Thursday, June 22, Joe Ryan will get the call for the Twins, while the Red Sox will send Justin Garza to the hill. The game will begin at 1:10 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -150 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Red Sox +125 moneyline odds. The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Twins vs. Red Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 22, 2023

Thursday, June 22, 2023 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (7-4, 3.30 ERA) vs Garza - BOS (0-1, 3.46 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

If you're wanting to wager on the Twins and Red Sox matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Twins (-150) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning, you'd get $16.67 back in your pocket.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Byron Buxton hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Red Sox Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 28, or 60.9%, of the 46 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, the Twins have gone 14-10 (58.3%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-5 record from the nine games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total eight times.

The Red Sox have been underdogs in 42 games this season and have come away with the win 20 times (47.6%) in those contests.

The Red Sox have a mark of 10-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Red Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Alex Kirilloff 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195) Royce Lewis 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+170) Carlos Correa 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) Max Kepler 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+155)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2500 8th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.