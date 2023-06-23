Byron Buxton Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 23
Published: Jun. 23, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Byron Buxton -- with an on-base percentage of .257 in his past 10 games, 58 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Joey Wentz on the hill, on June 23 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he mashed two homers in his last game (going 2-for-4) against the Red Sox.
Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Friday, June 23, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Joey Wentz
- TV Channel: BSDET
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Byron Buxton At The Plate
- Buxton leads Minnesota in OBP (.315) and total hits (45) this season.
- Buxton has reached base via a hit in 32 games this season (of 58 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.
- In 20.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 27.6% of his games this year, Buxton has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28 of 58 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|23
|.217
|AVG
|.213
|.279
|OBP
|.366
|.512
|SLG
|.375
|16
|XBH
|8
|11
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|5
|43/9
|K/BB
|30/19
|2
|SB
|4
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 4.45 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to give up 87 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Wentz (1-7 with a 6.82 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 14th of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Saturday against the Minnesota Twins, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.82, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .286 against him.
