A match in the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers quarterfinals is next for Varvara Gracheva, and she will meet Lucia Bronzetti. Gracheva is +1100 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at TC Bad Homburg.

Gracheva at the 2023 Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: June 23 - July 1

June 23 - July 1 Venue: TC Bad Homburg

TC Bad Homburg Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany

Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany Court Surface: Grass

Gracheva's Next Match

On Thursday, June 29 at 6:00 AM ET, Gracheva will play Bronzetti in the quarterfinals, after getting past Sara Errani 6-2, 7-5 in the previous round.

Gracheva Stats

Gracheva defeated No. 80-ranked Errani 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday to reach the .

Gracheva has not won any of her 26 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 29-27.

Gracheva is 2-1 on grass over the past year.

Gracheva has played 21.7 games per match in her 56 matches over the past year across all court types.

Gracheva, over the past 12 months, has played three matches on grass, and 17.3 games per match.

Gracheva, over the past 12 months, has won 65.4% of her service games and 37.4% of her return games.

Over the past 12 months, in terms of serve/return winning percentages on grass, Gracheva has won 70.4% of her games on serve and 44.0% on return.

