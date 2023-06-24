The Minnesota Twins, including Joey Gallo (.207 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Tigers.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is batting .178 with seven doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 27 walks.

Gallo has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 55 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 18.2% of his games in 2023 (10 of 55), and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has had at least one RBI in 21.8% of his games this year (12 of 55), with two or more RBI six times (10.9%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 18 of 55 games (32.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 24 .198 AVG .153 .318 OBP .282 .451 SLG .417 12 XBH 7 5 HR 6 12 RBI 12 41/15 K/BB 32/12 0 SB 0

Tigers Pitching Rankings