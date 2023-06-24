Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Tigers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Michael A. Taylor, with a slugging percentage of .323 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Detroit Tigers, with Reese Olson on the mound, June 24 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Tigers.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has nine doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks while hitting .214.
- Taylor has had a hit in 34 of 65 games this year (52.3%), including multiple hits seven times (10.8%).
- In 13.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 24.6% of his games this season, Taylor has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30.8% of his games this season (20 of 65), with two or more runs three times (4.6%).
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|29
|.218
|AVG
|.209
|.246
|OBP
|.274
|.427
|SLG
|.395
|11
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|10
|41/3
|K/BB
|32/6
|5
|SB
|2
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Tigers pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Tigers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.43).
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (89 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (0-2 with a 5.59 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his fourth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.59, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .216 batting average against him.
